Six Nations needs to rehabilitate the bridge on Cayuga Road

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a band council resolution (BCR) to move ahead with plans to rehabilitate the bridge on Cayuga Road between First Line and Second Line during its Political Liaison Committee meeting on March 27. Michael Montour, director of Public Works said the reason they need a BCR was to apply for funding to fix the bridge because it’s on a boundary line with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN). Montour said all Six Nations bridges are assessed by engineers every two years who provide a report outlining what assets on the territory need attention and this bridge was identified as a priority. Six Nations Public Works has been working with MCFN to have the bridge assessed and both communities have approved…



