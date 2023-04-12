Local News
ticker

Six Nations Social Service department expanding building

April 12, 2023 26 views

Six Nations Social Services building expansion is growing to include structural repairs and the possibility of a new parking lot. Kevin Martin and Heather Smith from KL Martin and Associates Corp., presented floor plans and models of the new building at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance committee meeting April 3. Martin said drawings are 99 per cent complete on the three storey Social Services expansion and they expect in the next few weeks to finish tendering documents. They expect to approve a tender by June 15th with work to commence in July and be completed by January 2025. He said they wil be proceeding with with a pre-qualification bid, but that has not been approved. “There are a number of things we’re still trying to finalize with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prairie premiers’ fears about Lametti comments have ‘no grounding in truth’: Trudeau 

April 12, 2023 23

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Prairie premiers of distorting the words of his justice…

Read more
National News

New dental care program should give First Nations benefits more teeth: NDP 

April 12, 2023 32

OTTAWA- NDP health critic Don Davies says dental benefits for Indigenous people should be improved if…

Read more