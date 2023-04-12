Six Nations Social Service department expanding building

Six Nations Social Services building expansion is growing to include structural repairs and the possibility of a new parking lot. Kevin Martin and Heather Smith from KL Martin and Associates Corp., presented floor plans and models of the new building at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance committee meeting April 3. Martin said drawings are 99 per cent complete on the three storey Social Services expansion and they expect in the next few weeks to finish tendering documents. They expect to approve a tender by June 15th with work to commence in July and be completed by January 2025. He said they wil be proceeding with with a pre-qualification bid, but that has not been approved. “There are a number of things we’re still trying to finalize with…



