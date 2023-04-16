SIU investigating after two Brantford police officers fire anti-riot weapons at man

BRANTFORD, ONT-Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two Brantford Police Service officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at an armed 34-year-old man in Brantford April 13th.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate to investigate an incident in Brantford that involved two officers firing anti-riot weapons at an armed man during a police investigation into a domestic dispute Wednesday April 12.

The release says Brantford Police Service received a call about a domestic dispute around 5:20 p.m.

According to the SIU, the 34-year-old man involved was found with a knife on Sheridan Street. Two officers both shot Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at the man and a third officer fired a Conducted Energy Weapon.

The release says the man was arrested and taken to hospital, though he did not sustain any serious injury.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because the officer fired an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Two subject officials and three witness officials have been designated at this time.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

