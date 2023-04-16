National News
ticker

SIU investigating after two Brantford police officers fire anti-riot weapons at man

April 16, 2023 61 views

BRANTFORD,  ONT-Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two Brantford Police Service officers discharged Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at  an armed 34-year-old man in Brantford April 13th.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU)  invoked its mandate to investigate an incident in Brantford that involved two officers firing anti-riot weapons at an armed man  during a police investigation into  a domestic dispute Wednesday April 12.

According to the SIU, the 34-year-old man involved was found with a knife on Sheridan Street. Two officers both shot Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) at the man and a third officer fired a Conducted Energy Weapon.

The release says the man was arrested and taken to hospital, though he did not sustain any serious injury.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because the officer fired an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Two subject officials and three witness officials have been designated at this time.

 The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

COVID 19 pandemic stalled progress on eliminating tuberculosis among Inuit: officials

April 16, 2023 29

By Emily Blake THE CANADIAN PRESS Nunavut’s health minister says the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted efforts to…

Read more
National News

DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns

April 16, 2023 32

By Keith Doucette and Brett Bundale THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Federal fisheries officials shut down the…

Read more

Leave a Reply