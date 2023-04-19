Local News
ticker

Band health department launching pilot study on health

April 19, 2023 22 views

The Onkwehon:we Health Check-in team is gearing up to start a pilot study on the overall health of Six Nations members, starting with some of the most vulnerable people in the community. Jacqui Powless, the Onkwehon:we Health Check-in project manager gave a presentation on the pilot and the larger study’s purpose at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on April 12 (Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry declared a conflict of interest) and said the study was made by Six Nations members, for Six Nations members. “We were informed from other groups that have done this kind of work that because it was done by First Nations and there was no government involvement participants were more willing to help out. They felt a sense of ownership and felt some pride in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Onion Lake Cree Nation doubles down on legal action to now challenge Sask. First Act

April 19, 2023 22

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Correction: Removed 9th paragraph from the bottom. The information…

Read more
National News

Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected

April 19, 2023 36

 By Cindy Tran THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike…

Read more