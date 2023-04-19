Band health department launching pilot study on health

The Onkwehon:we Health Check-in team is gearing up to start a pilot study on the overall health of Six Nations members, starting with some of the most vulnerable people in the community. Jacqui Powless, the Onkwehon:we Health Check-in project manager gave a presentation on the pilot and the larger study’s purpose at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on April 12 (Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry declared a conflict of interest) and said the study was made by Six Nations members, for Six Nations members. “We were informed from other groups that have done this kind of work that because it was done by First Nations and there was no government involvement participants were more willing to help out. They felt a sense of ownership and felt some pride in…
Related Posts
Onion Lake Cree Nation doubles down on legal action to now challenge Sask. First Act
April 19, 2023 22
By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Correction: Removed 9th paragraph from the bottom. The information…
Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected
April 19, 2023 36
By Cindy Tran THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike…