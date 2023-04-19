Local News
Chasing the Celestial Bear across the night sky 

April 19, 2023 25 views
The travelling planetarium is almost like a portable bouncing ball that star seekers enter. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A travelling planetarium landed at the Gathering Place on Monday featuring the Celestial Bear of the Six Nations’ Night Sky. The portable planetarium is visiting First Nation schools and community centres in Six Nations and surrounding areas telling the Haudenosaunee story. Together, all self-identifying “astronomy nerds” are stoked to enter the portable planetarium that looks a little like a bouncing castle and Robert Cockcroft tells us must remain indoors. It’s a sophisticated but temperamental space-age creature. Cockcroft a professor at McMaster University’s department of physics and astronomy is one of the organizers of the event along with Jill Rogers from McMaster’s Indigenous Studies department. The Celestial Bear presentation premiered in 2015 and remains the most popular attraction at the university’s…

