Councillor says Assembly of First Nations meeting confusing

By Lynda Powless Editor The Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) increase in the use of the French language at its Chief’s Assembly earlier this month coupled with a lack of information left both Chiefs and councillors in the dark, says a Six Nations councillor. Six Nations Councillor Helen Miller told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) she found the April 3-5th AFN meeting difficult to follow with the increased use of the French language and a failure to post information on the screens. “I’m quite disappointed in the AFN because everything was mostly in French. They never had the resolution on the screen or nothing, all they had was French openings. I was disappointed. If you don’t have resolutions on the screen or don’t get to read, if it’s all just…



