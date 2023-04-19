Family of Jonathan Styres question his killer Peter Khill over why he had to shoot the young Six Nations man

HAMILTON – It’s been seven years since Six Nations man Jonathan Styres was shot to death by Binbrook man Peter Khill. A jury found Peter Khill guilty of manslaughter in Styres’ death. Khill, armed with a pump-action shotgun, shot Styres twice, once while he was on his knees on the driveway in front of Khill, in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2016. For seven years Styres’ family and friends waited to be heard. They finally had that chance in a Hamilton court room last Wednesday, (April 12th). In emotional and powerful statements his family and friends told the man that killed him, two young girls have been left without a father. They fought back tears reading victim impact statements and letting the world know there is an emptiness…
