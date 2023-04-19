Local News
Haudenosaunee languages making learning more accessible

April 19, 2023 2 views

Haudenosaunee languages are going to get a boost in the community this year. The Six Nations Language Commission (SNLC) presented an update to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its General Council meeting on April 11 and said they’re planning to expand language resources, fund community initiatives, increase visibility in the community, work toward a community language policy, develop lexicon documentation and increase research. Karen Sandy, coordinator of the SNLC said more young people learning and getting involved in spreading language is inspiring and she’s excited to invest in more community initiatives. “It’s cool to see the inspiration from the younger generation. They’re making it more visible in the community,” she said. She said the SNLC is working toward changing their vision statement from coordinating and facilitating language revitalization to…

