Local News
ticker

Practice fire safety Fire Chief urges as grass fire season starts

April 19, 2023 22 views

By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Fire Chief is reminding residents to practice fire safety after the first grass fire of 2023. Six Nations Fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor said the grass fire happened at about 9 pm Tuesday (April 11) between 5th and 6th Line on Cayuga Road. He said the fire was caused by a brush cleaning that got out of hand. No one was injured, and the Six Nations fire crew were able to get the blaze under control within about 45 minutes. “We were surprised how quickly we got it under control. Later in the season, it would probably be much more difficult, but at this point in time, the conditions were favorable for us,” he said. The fire burned across three acres of land. Fire Chief…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Onion Lake Cree Nation doubles down on legal action to now challenge Sask. First Act

April 19, 2023 22

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Correction: Removed 9th paragraph from the bottom. The information…

Read more
National News

Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected

April 19, 2023 36

 By Cindy Tran THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike…

Read more