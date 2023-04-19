Practice fire safety Fire Chief urges as grass fire season starts

By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Fire Chief is reminding residents to practice fire safety after the first grass fire of 2023. Six Nations Fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor said the grass fire happened at about 9 pm Tuesday (April 11) between 5th and 6th Line on Cayuga Road. He said the fire was caused by a brush cleaning that got out of hand. No one was injured, and the Six Nations fire crew were able to get the blaze under control within about 45 minutes. “We were surprised how quickly we got it under control. Later in the season, it would probably be much more difficult, but at this point in time, the conditions were favorable for us,” he said. The fire burned across three acres of land. Fire Chief…



