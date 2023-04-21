National News
Family says First Nation man brain dead after altercation with Saskatchewan police

April 21, 2023

SASKATOON- The family of a First Nations man in Saskatchewan say he’s on life support with no brain activity after an altercation earlier this month with Prince Albert police.

 

The family of Boden Umpherville, who is 40, allege officers used excessive force during a police stop in the city north of Saskatoon on April 1.

 

Umpherville’s brother, Darry Umpherville, says nobody deserves to go what his family has gone through and he is disgusted by the actions of the officers.

 

Videos shared on social media show multiple officers around a vehicle yelling “taser” and later struggling with a person in the driver’s seat.

 

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into serious incidents involving police, is investigating.

 

Prince Albert police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Verna Umpherville says her son had a big heart, loved children and was changing his life for the better.

