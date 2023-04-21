Six Nations mourns the loss of former councillor Deborah Styres Hill

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations is mourning the passing of beloved community member, mother, grandmother and former Elected Councillor Deborah Styres Hill.

On Tuesday April 18 the former Six Nations councillor Deborah Lee Styres-Hill made her peaceful journey into the spirit world, with her loving and proud family by her side.

Many fondly remember the election of Deborah Lee Styres-Hill, who won a by-election and represented District 3 from 1992 to 1993. The district had formerly been represented by then Elected Councillor George Bomberry. Deborah won the re-election as the Councillor for District #3, and proudly served in the Forty-Ninth Elected Council from 1994 to 1995.

While serving on Council, she made it her mission to bring change. She radiated a dedication to community and political advocacy, which continues to flourish today in Six Nations healthcare, mental healthcare, special needs, wellness, employment and education. She also served on the Six Nations Special Services for Special People – now known as Ronatahskats (Six Nations Community Living) board and was a member of the building committee for the Building Project of I.L. Thomas Elementary School.

During her second term in office her expanded and she took part in the review of Employment Policy, and was among the council members who led the Elections Guidelines Committee.

Six Nations Elected Council posted a message of love and support in honour of Deborah Styres Hill, “Our thoughts, prayers, and good medicine are with her loved ones through this difficult time. As we reflect on her life, we are honored to witness her tremendous contributions to the Six Nations community.”

On behalf of the Six Nations community, Elected Chief Mark Hill expressed the grief and sadness that comes in the wake of

her passing “Our hearts go out to Deborah’s family and friends as we mourn her extraordinary life,” he said. “Deborah’s leadership and advocacy for the Six Nations Community will never be forgotten.”

Community members across the Six Nations of the Grand River have come together to extend their deepest condolences and support to the family and friends of Deborah Lee Styres-Hill.

The news of her death comes at a difficult time for her family who are still mourning the loss of her son Jonathan Styres who tragically died in 2016 after being shot by Peter Khill. Jonathan Styres’ tragic death left his wife without a partner and his daughters without a father.

The community is coming together to support the family at this time, with the strength, love and courage that both Jonathan Styres and his mother Deborah Lee Styres-Hill inspired in Six Nations.

