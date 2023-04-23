Uncategorized

Small earthquake rumbles upstate New York 

April 23, 2023

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (AP)-A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York on Sunday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Watertown, near Adams Center.

People reported feeling a weak to moderate earthquake across an area stretching more than a hundred miles, including in neighboring Ontario, Canada and in Syracuse to the south, according to the federal agency. Posters on WWNY-TV’s Facebook page described their homes shaking closer to the epicenter.

Significant damage and casualties don’t usually occur until earthquake magnitudes are around 5.5 or higher.

