A future housing facility part of Six Nations Elected Council’s archeology team plans

Six Nations Archaeology Team says it is receiving more engagement from municipalities than the Ministry of Tourism and Culture but needs help to advocate for Haudenosaunee artefacts to come home. Tanya Hill-Montour, supervisor of the Archaeology team in the Lands and Resources department updated Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison meeting Monday (April 24) on the teams work during 2022 and what its working on for 2023. She told SNEC in order to have ancestral artefacts stored on Six Nations they need a building with climate control to store them in. “Currently our artefacts, our heritage, is basically housed sometimes in the basements of consulting archaeology companies. I advocate to have them put in a facility in Hamilton that way they are somewhere documented in a housing facility.” But…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice