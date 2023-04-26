Hamilton Police Service appoint first Indigenous Liaison Officer

By Lisa Iesse Writer HAMILTON – Wearing a jingle dress and holding an eagle feather Constable Stacey Hill has become the Hamilton Police Services’ (HPS) face of change. With a sacred fire burning veteran officer Hill was sworn in at a welcoming ceremony at Pier 4 Park Friday (April 21). “It’s been a long fight to get here,” Const., Stacey Hill, told Turtle Island News Friday. “When I started over 25 plus years ago, I wanted to have this position created,” she said. Constable Hill grew up on the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and says she is both Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe. As an Indigenous person she knows the deep mistrust that exist between Indigenous peoples and police. With a history of residential schools and the Sixties Scoops, that saw…
