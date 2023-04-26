National News
Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision making powers 

April 26, 2023 44 views

TORONTO-First Nationsacross northern Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government over decision-making powers.

Ten First Nations in Treaty 9 territory allege the governments make decisions on their land without consulting or bringing in the nations as equal partners.

The First Nations have filed notice with the governments today, alleging Crown officials tricked them into signing over their land in 1905 without their consent.

First Nations chiefs have gathered at the Ontario legislature to voice their objection to mining, logging and developing the land without their consent.

Mining in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region has become a touchstone for the First Nations.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the government is trying to build consensus with First Nations on various projects, including the Ring of Fire.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.

