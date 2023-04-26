Local News
PSAC strike hits Six Nations, teachers picket schools

April 26, 2023 61 views

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s day seven of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike and it has made its way to Six Nations. Six Nations five federal schools are staffed by PSAC members including teachers and some health employees at the federal medical centre in Ohsweken. By 8 a.m. pickets had been set up outside Jamieson Elementary School and J.C. Hill Elementary Schools in Ohsweken. More than 50 PSAC members some with signs and flags were walking down Chiefswood Road to Fourth Line picketing between the two schools. The nationwide PSAC strike is affecting over 1,500 students in two Haudenosaunee communities. At Six Nations of the Grand, the most populated First Nation in Canada, five federal schools are closed leaving parents of 1,100 students scrambling and one school…

