Local News
Slider

Six Nations marks Earth Day with Turtle Island News 25th annual tree-give away

April 26, 2023 45 views
Everyone that turned out to Turtle Island News annual tree give-away did it with a big smile and a nod to help Mother Earth. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Forget about paving over a parking lot… Turtle Island News annual tree-give away is turning the community green! By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE G RAND – Turtle Island News is continuing to help keep Six Nations green marking its 25th Earth Day celebration Friday (April 21) with a tree give-away For the crowd of tree huggers that turned out to the event there are now Cedars or White Pines, Sugar Maple or Apple trees landscaping their homes along with a Blackberry, Blueberry, or Raspberry bush. Big Yellow Taxi By Joni Mitchell Don’t it always seem to go That you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. They took all the trees and put ‘em in a tree museum…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision making powers 

April 26, 2023 45

TORONTO-First Nationsacross northern Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government over…

Read more
National News

Doctrine of Discovery repudiation could have major implications for Canadian case law

April 26, 2023 39

 By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Vatican’s announcement in March that it’s repudiating the…

Read more