Six Nations marks Earth Day with Turtle Island News 25th annual tree-give away

Forget about paving over a parking lot… Turtle Island News annual tree-give away is turning the community green! By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE G RAND – Turtle Island News is continuing to help keep Six Nations green marking its 25th Earth Day celebration Friday (April 21) with a tree give-away For the crowd of tree huggers that turned out to the event there are now Cedars or White Pines, Sugar Maple or Apple trees landscaping their homes along with a Blackberry, Blueberry, or Raspberry bush. Big Yellow Taxi By Joni Mitchell Don’t it always seem to go That you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. They took all the trees and put ‘em in a tree museum…
