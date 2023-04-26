Six Nations water mains to be extended

Six Nations will extend its water mains in the third phase of its community-wide expansion plans. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a motion to extend water mains along Cayuga Road between Third and Fourth Line at its Political Liaison Meeting on April 24. Mike Montour, director of Public Works said that section of road was determined as the next priority due to the length and the loop it can create with existing water mains, which will keep water fresh in the lines. It also took into account the number of connections needed, the quality of groundwater in the area and other factors. “Staff would have to continually flush out the line to keep water from going stale (if it’s a dead end)… or wells aren’t contaminated, the length and…



