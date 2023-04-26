Six Nations water mains to be extended

Six Nations will extend its water mains in the third phase of its community-wide expansion plans. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a motion to extend water mains along Cayuga Road between Third and Fourth Line at its Political Liaison Meeting on April 24. Mike Montour, director of Public Works said that section of road was determined as the next priority due to the length and the loop it can create with existing water mains, which will keep water fresh in the lines. It also took into account the number of connections needed, the quality of groundwater in the area and other factors. “Staff would have to continually flush out the line to keep water from going stale (if it’s a dead end)… or wells aren’t contaminated, the length and…
Related Posts
Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision making powers
April 26, 2023 44
TORONTO-First Nationsacross northern Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government over…
Doctrine of Discovery repudiation could have major implications for Canadian case law
April 26, 2023 37
By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Vatican’s announcement in March that it’s repudiating the…