SN council having trouble getting community to engage

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is having a problem consulting with the community. Community members just aren’t engaging. Now SNEC is launching a new plan to try to get community members to actively participate in the council’s community consultation process. SNEC has hired Tabita Curley, owner of Fluid Consulting and a former Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation communications officer to try to help. Curley will be working on the Community Engagement Standards Project along with a working group and gave an overview of the project to SNEC at its Political Liaison meeting on April 24. Elected Chief Mark Hill said the project’s name should be changed because community members are confusing it with the Community Standards (by-laws), which have not been approved. “It’s not our community standards, this…
Related Posts
Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision making powers
April 26, 2023 44
TORONTO-First Nationsacross northern Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government over…
Doctrine of Discovery repudiation could have major implications for Canadian case law
April 26, 2023 37
By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Vatican’s announcement in March that it’s repudiating the…