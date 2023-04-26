Local News
SN council having trouble getting community to engage

April 26, 2023

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is having a problem consulting with the community. Community members just aren’t engaging. Now SNEC is launching a new plan to try to get community members to actively participate in the council’s community consultation process. SNEC has hired Tabita Curley, owner of Fluid Consulting and a former Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation communications officer to try to help. Curley will be working on the Community Engagement Standards Project along with a working group and gave an overview of the project to SNEC at its Political Liaison meeting on April 24. Elected Chief Mark Hill said the project’s name should be changed because community members are confusing it with the Community Standards (by-laws), which have not been approved. “It’s not our community standards, this…

