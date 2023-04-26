Trudeau urged to make good on critical mineral commitments during New York City visit

NEW YORK- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to New York today, where experts say they hope to hear more about Canada’s plans for critical minerals.

With the two countries committed to working together, business leaders say it’s time for a more streamlined permitting process to capitalize on Canadian mineral riches.

Trudeau will attend the Global Citizen NOW conference, a star-studded showcase of progressive efforts to tackle issues such as poverty and climate change.

He’ll also address the influential Council on Foreign Relations, where observers expect to learn how Canada will capitalize on last month’s visit by President Joe Biden.

Canada and the U.S. have vowed to work together to develop a secure critical minerals supply chain to fuel the growth of the green economy.

The goal is also to curb the international influence of China, long the dominant source of the essential ingredients of electric-vehicle batteries, defence equipment and electronic components.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.

