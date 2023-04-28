Brantford Police seize illegal drugs and firearms, two men arrested

BRANTFORD, ONT- Two men are facing drug and firearms charges as a result of a Brantford Police Service Tactical Intelligence Enforcement Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, April 26, 2023 .

The Brantford Police Service Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at about 10:40 p.m., at a Murray Street residence. As a result police seized the following items :

Approximately 113 hydromorphone pills (suspected) with an estimated street value of $2,260

Approximately 15 grams of fentanyl (suspected), with an estimated street value of $3,020

58x unspent 12 gauge shot gun shells

43x unspent .308 caliber ammunition

1 shotgun

3 replica (BB) firearms which included a Glock handgun, a Swiss Arms handgun and a PFM16 handgun

Canadian currency

Police said the accused men were found in the residence at the time the search warrant was executed and were arrested.

Police said the investigation also revealed one of the men was in violation of six firearm prohibition orders.

As a result of this investigation, Brooke Tomlinson, 22, of Hamilton, was charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act violations:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, (fentanyl – schedule I)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, (hydromorphone – Schedule I)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

David HAMILTON, 32, of Brantford, was charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act violations:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, (fentanyl – schedule I)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, (hydromorphone – Schedule I)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of Firearm or weapon x6

Both men were held for bail.

Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/