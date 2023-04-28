NEWS ALERT- Federal government presents new offer to PSAC

Six Nations teachers, members of PSAC have been picketting outside two federal schools this week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

NEWS ALERT: Ottawa- The federal government has presented a counter offer to the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). The federal government made the offer today ( April 26, 2023). PSAC has yet to respond.

The federal government had earlier offered a 9 per cent wage increasse over three years, backdated to 2021.

Workers in Canada’s largest federal public service union are intheir 10th day of a country wide strike as negotiations continue.

While pressure is on both sides to reach a deal there has been no talk of back-to-work legislation.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

The union said it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time. It did not reveal the new number.

