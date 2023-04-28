National News
NEWS ALERT- Federal government presents new offer to PSAC

April 28, 2023 74 views

 Six Nations teachers, members of PSAC have been picketting outside two federal schools this week. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Laurie Kanerahtokon Green brought her children to the picket line Friday . She carried a sign that read “I teach my students to stand up for themselves. Now it’s my turn.” (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

NEWS ALERT:  Ottawa- The federal government has presented a counter offer to the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC). The federal government made the offer today ( April 26, 2023). PSAC  has yet to respond.

Six Nations PSAC members picket Friday, waiting for the federal government to come back to the table. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

The federal government had earlier  offered a 9 per cent  wage increasse over three years, backdated to 2021.

Workers in Canada’s largest federal public service union are intheir 10th day of a country wide strike as negotiations continue.

While pressure is on both sides  to reach a deal there has been no talk of back-to-work legislation.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

Fighting off the cold Friday morning at the picket lines. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

The union said it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time. It did not reveal the new number.

