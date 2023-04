Uncontrolled wildfire puts Central B.C. First Nation on evacuation alert

A growing wildfire in British Columbia has forced officials to issue an alert for a First Nations community in the province’s Cariboo region to be ready for evacuation.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Dripping Water wildfire, originally discovered on Thursday afternoon, has now grown to cover

150 hectares in an area about 600 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Evacuation alerts have been issued by both the Tl’etinqox Government – located 102 kilometres west of Williams Lake – and by the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for the area around the fire.

Residents have been told to prepare emergency transportation plans and accommodations and be ready to evacuate “on short notice” if the wildfire spreads into populated areas.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is suspected to have been caused by human activity.

B.C. saw unseasonably warm weather in many locations this weekend, with places such as Victoria, Abbotsford, Hope and Squamish logging record-breaking temperatures on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page