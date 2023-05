Six Nations Librarian Feather Maracle hangs Red Dresses in front of the Six Nations Library on Chiefswood Road today Friday, May 5, 2023, Red Dress Day. Red Dress Day is a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

