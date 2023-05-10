Who has a say in Six Nations billion dollar land case being played out in court intervention

By Lynda Powless Editor TORONTO- In an opening salvo to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)’s move to reject the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) as representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief Council (HCCC)’s intervention in SNEC’s over 20 year old land rights case, a HDI lawyer says you do not have to be a band member to benefit from the rights flowing from the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784. HDI/HCCC lawyer Jack MacDonald told the court Tuesday rights flowing from the proclamation were not dependant or inclusive to a band or a band list that did not exist in 1784. “We are saying it is not an issue that to have any rights under the Haldimand Proclamation you have to be aligned with the band,” he told an intervenor hearing Tuesday morning….



