Local News
National News

Who has a say in Six Nations billion dollar land case being played out in court intervention

May 10, 2023 64 views

By Lynda Powless Editor TORONTO- In an opening salvo to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)’s move to reject the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) as representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief Council (HCCC)’s intervention in SNEC’s over 20 year old land rights case, a HDI lawyer says you do not have to be a band member to benefit from the rights flowing from the Haldimand Proclamation of 1784. HDI/HCCC lawyer Jack MacDonald told the court Tuesday rights flowing from the proclamation were not dependant or inclusive to a band or a band list that did not exist in 1784. “We are saying it is not an issue that to have any rights under the Haldimand Proclamation you have to be aligned with the band,” he told an intervenor hearing Tuesday morning….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Toilet paper reference to Whitecloud an insult to Indigenous people

May 10, 2023 65

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Geraldine Shingoose still remembers the jokes and the ridicule…

Read more
National News

Three charged after Six Nations Police seize drugs in traffic stop

May 10, 2023 378

OHSWEKEN, ON The Six Nations Police have charged three after  conducting a traffic stop on a…

Read more