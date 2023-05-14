National News
Treaty

This tribe’s land was cut in two by US borders. Their fight for access could help dozens of others

May 14, 2023 26 views

 By Hallie Golden THE ASSOCIATED PRESS For four hours, Raymond V. Buelna, a cultural leader for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, sat on a metal bench in a concrete holding space at the U.S.-Mexico border, separated from the two people he was taking to an Easter ceremony on tribal land in Arizona and wondering when they might be released. It was February 2022 and Buelna, a U.S. citizen, was driving the pair, both from the sovereign Native American nation’s related tribal community in northwestern Mexico, from their home to the reservation southwest of Tucson. They’d been authorized by U.S. officials to cross the border. But when Buelna asked an agent why they were detained, he was told to wait for the officer who brought him in. “They know that we’re coming,” said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
