National News
ticker

Former tribal leader sentenced for taking bribes in North Dakota 

May 17, 2023 24 views

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)- A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from 2013 to 2020.

Investigators said Phelan solicited and accepted bribes totaling more than $645,000 and helped the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.

He was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Co-conspirator Delvin Reeves, who was a project manager, was sentenced in November to about five years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Contractor Francisco Javier Solis Chacon was sentenced in February to a year in prison after pleading guilty to bribery, according to court documents.

The three men also were ordered to pay restitution: Phelan $271,900, Reeves $1.3 million and Solis Chacon $818,300.

 

r.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Battling burnout and isolation, Labrador groups unite to tackle sexual violence

May 17, 2023 22

By Sarah Smellie THE CANADIAN PRESS HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L.- As burnout and high turnover plague…

Read more
National News

Canada and U.S. team up to tackle nuclear waste

May 17, 2023 20

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The organization responsible for managing Canada’s nuclear waste and…

Read more

Leave a Reply