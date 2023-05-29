Tiny Township supportive of continued opioid treatment care

By Derek Howard

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tiny Township Mayor Dave Evans isn’t against the battle of opioid addiction and chronic pain treatment, but he does have a lens for what the municipality can and can’t accomplish.

A piece of correspondence from the National Chronic Pain Society (NCPS) was brought to the recent Tiny committee of the whole, asking municipalities across the province to support ongoing OHIP coverage for chronic pain treatments and continued care through a request to agencies within the Ontario government.

The matter was addressed by Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins who urged support from his peers during the meeting.

“This is a big issue facing all Canadians, people from different socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Miskimins, “and I believe we should be sending out a letter of support as our medical community is overrun and many doctors aren’t able to wean people off opioids other than just not renewing prescriptions.”

The NCPS is an organization advocating for patients suffering from chronic pain. The letter related to nerve block injections, a means to minimize complications and enhance patient safety, addressed a recent standard approved by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) earlier this year mandating the use of image guidance, such as ultrasound, by licensed physicians in out-of-hospital premises like community pain clinics.

From the NCPS letter: “They (CPSO) are not mandating this requirement for physicians in any other capacity, such as epidurals in hospitals. This requirement will increase the time it takes to administer the nerve block and, therefore, reduce the number of patients a physician can see in a day.”

Additionally, the correspondence mentioned a proposal by OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan) to reduce the number and frequency of nerve block injections a patient can receive. While no source was provided within the NCPS letter to the claim, it should be noted that a written question was asked to Minister of Health Sylvia Jones at the Ontario Legislature in November on the topic, and remains the longest unanswered question as of publication.

Miskimins asked for staff to draft a letter of support to send to Minister Jones, Premier Doug Ford, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett, and Simcoe North MPP Adam Chambers.

“We know we’re in a crisis situation here,” said Miskimins, “and since we are the level of government closest to the people, I think we need to represent our communities and advocate in any way that we can to help stem the tide of this epidemic.”

Discussion with fellow committee of the whole members was brief, but many were aligned with Miskimins in the letter of support.

However, Mayor Evans held some reservations against the initiative.

“I realize that it’s a valid cause and everything,” Evans clarified, “but I feel that, again, we’ve had other situations with requests for endorsements, letters, and things like that. I feel that this is something? this is an issue between the Ontario Ministry of Health and the (CSPO).”

In previous meetings of Tiny council, Evans shared support for another organization’s national request for municipal action, but pointed out that it was better aimed for county-level management than to have Tiny unable to support worthy causes.

Evans continued: “And even though I believe in the end results, first of all, I don’t know what kind of impact that we’re going to have on that discussion; and secondly, I think that we’re again holding out hope and endorsing things that us as a township are really not going to facilitate any change.

“As a result of that, I’m going to vote negative on this one.”

The committee of the whole approved the letter despite Evans’

reasoning, with a direction to staff to craft the letter for formal approval at an upcoming regular meeting of council.

As for the CPSO standard, a formal transition period set to end this September was implemented to allow physicians to align with the recent expectations on how they practice.

The NCPS correspondence titled `OHIP coverage for chronic pain treatments’ can be found in the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.

Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/MIDLANDTODAY.CA/ LJI is a federally funded program

