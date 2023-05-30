Advocates, politicians gather for homelessness, poverty symposium in Winnipeg

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A symposium on issues of homelessness and poverty brought advocates and politicians to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

(CMHR) on Monday, while around the museum in downtown Winnipeg the true impacts of both were clearly visible.

On Monday, CMHR hosted the first ever Homelessness and Poverty Symposium, an event created and organized by longtime advocate for the homeless and impoverished Al Wiebe, and one that brought more than 100 invitees together for discussions and presentations on issues of poverty and homelessness, as well as mental health and addictions.

While the event ran on Monday, signs of real poverty and homelessness were clear and visible not far from the CMHR building, as several occupied encampments were seen set up along river banks near the Forks on Monday, further highlighting the issues and the challenges faced in Winnipeg when it comes to homelessness.

Mayor Scott Gillingham spoke at the symposium on Monday, and told the crowd that while many of the signs of homelessness are visible in Winnipeg, the city continues to work “behind the scenes” as they hope to get people off the streets, and into permanent shelter.

“I think we can certainly all agree, that we need to make the right investments and policy decisions to address the challenges that our city faces when it comes to homelessness, the unsheltered, poverty, addictions and mental health,” Gillingham said.

“And while we talk a lot about the frontline things going on, I want to talk about some of the things that aren’t seen as much, and are being done behind the scenes at the City of Winnipeg, because there are a lot of policy discussions and work being done.

“And the goal is always that the work being done gets right down to the street level, so individuals are off the streets, and housed with the supports that are required and necessary.”

According to Gillingham, one of the most pressing needs to combat homelessness in Winnipeg is more affordable housing and increased construction of affordable housing units in the city.

“We know that we need tens of thousands of more homes for all income types built in the next decade to keep pace with the demand, according to Stats Canada,” he said. “But we don’t need Stats Canada to tell us what we can see with our own eyes when we see individuals that are currently residing in encampments or bus shelters.

“We certainly need to be more proactive and aggressive on housing and on zoning reform, and on supportive housing partnerships to provide services, so homeless people who are now in shelters or encampments can get out of these situations.”

He added the city anticipates there will continue to be a need for affordable housing in Winnipeg due to both immigration, and First Nations people moving from their home communities into the city.

“All of this is creating an urgent need for housing, and for housing now,” Gillingham said.

The mayor also told those at the symposium that last week he fulfilled one of the promises he made during his campaign for mayor in the fall of 2022, when he used one of the city’s existing positions to hire Jarred Baker to take on the brand new role of Senior Advisor on Homelessness within the Mayor’s Office.

Baker, who has more than 15 years of experience in the social services field, with a “focus on the Indigenous community” was at the symposium on Monday, and Gillingham said he will start in his new role on June 5.

“Jarrett will be focused on relationship building and collaboration, he will be reaching out to a lot of you organizations to ask how it’s going, where things are going well, and how can we help, so those will be key conversations he will be having with people who are in this room and beyond,” he said.

Gillingham says he believes the city will do a better job of dealing with homelessness if there is someone on staff who is solely dedicated to working on that issue and on the issues that can lead to poverty and homelessness, including addictions and mental health issues.

Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

