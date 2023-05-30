National News
Priest charged with sexually assaulting eight year old girl in Manitoba First Nation

May 30, 2023 81 views

WINNIPEG- A Roman Catholic priest in Manitoba has been charged with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

RCMP say they were called Saturday about a girl reportedly being inappropriately touched at a church in a remote First Nations in eastern Manitoba.

The Mounties say the girl was alone with the priest at the church, and he initially tried to keep her from leaving before she was able to flee to her home.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages but officers have identified more young people as potential victims.

Arul Savari remains in custody on charges including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

RCMP say Savari has been in Canada for six years, has also worked in the Pauingassi First Nation and has a residence in Winnipeg.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30,

