Hagersville sudden death ruled not suspicious, but under investigation

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Grant Kett Park Monday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., after receiving a report of a sudden death at Grant Kett Park on Sherring Street, Hagersville.

OPP and Haldimand County Paramedic Services attended the scene where they found a 33-year-old who was pronounced deceased. The OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) attended to assist with the investigation and the death was determined as non-suspicious. A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The park was closed to the public for several hours to facilitate the investigation but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice