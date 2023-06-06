National News
ticker

Hagersville sudden death ruled not suspicious, but under investigation

June 6, 2023 177 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  were called to Grant Kett Park  Monday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., after receiving a  report of a sudden death at Grant Kett Park on Sherring Street, Hagersville.

OPP and Haldimand County Paramedic Services attended the scene where they found a 33-year-old  who was  pronounced deceased. The OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) attended to assist with the investigation and the death was determined as  non-suspicious. A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The park was closed to the public for several hours to facilitate the investigation but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Stay out of Indigenous language jurisdiction, First Nations leaders tell Quebec

June 6, 2023 27

 By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke (MCK) is telling the…

Read more
National News

Ontario Justice Andrew Goodman imposes eight-year sentence on Peter Khill in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

June 6, 2023 49

HAMILTON –  Peter Khill will spend the next eight years in penitentiary for the shooting death…

Read more

Leave a Reply