NEWS ALERT-Peter Khill sentenced to 8 years in shooting death of Six Nations’ Jonathan Styres

HAMILTON- Peter Khill will spend the next eight years in penitentiary for the shooting death of Six Nations ‘ Jonathan Styres.

Khill shot and killed Styres in 2016 firing twice at the father of two, the second time while Styres was

on his hands and knees defence lawyer Jeffery Manishen had told the court today ( Tuesday, June 6, 2023)

Hamilton Justice Andrew Goodman pronounced the sentencing in the manslaughter trial this morning in front of a packed courtroom.

Defense lawyer Jeffery Manishen had requested a four-year sentence in what he described as his client acting in self-defence when he found Styres in his pickup truck at his Binbrook home. Khill told the court he feared for his life. But Justice Goodman wasn’t buying the argument saying instead a self-defence claim “is not meant to be insurance policy, to actively take the law and lives of her citizens into one’s own hand.”

Justice Goodman said Khill had other options open to him including dialing 911. He said the sentence was to “denunciate unlawful conduct.” To deter others from similar behaviour and acknowledge the harm suffered by the victim’s family and community.

Defence lawyer Manishen had sought the minimum for year term for a firearm-related manslaughter charge. Assistant Crown attorney Sean Doherty sought eight to 12 years in the shooting death citing factors such as Khill’s stealthy approach taken to shoot Styres and the number of shots fired.