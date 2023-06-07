Six Nations warned take precautions as forest fires heavy smoke drifts in area

By Lisa Iesse

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – As heavy smoke from hundreds of forest fires drifts across the stratosphere, schools cancel outdoor activities and the public is warned to keep indoors.

In Six Nations and surrounding regions, the sun continues to shine bright, no clouds or rain in sight for weeks now, but in place of blue skies, smoke hangs heavy in the air. It continues to accumulate. Many community members are complaining of the smell of smoke, and health affects such as trouble breathing, abdominal pains, itchy eyes, aggravated airways, and other concerning symptoms.

Even the moon and the sun seem to be experiencing symptoms of the wildfire’s smoke. Many people have noticed the reddish orange colour of the moon in the last few days, and also a change in the colour of the sun.

Travis Anderson, who is the director of federal schools in Six Nations, issued a letter to students Tuesday (June 7), updating families of students and expressing his concerns about the air quality on behalf of the school board.

“We have been monitoring the Air Quality Health Index for most local conditions. As of this afternoon and forecast to continue tomorrow.

Six Nations will be in the High Risk part of the index,” he explained.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is a scale that measures air quality across different regions and its possible health risks. AQHI uses a scale of 1 to 10. A rating over 10 means air pollution and health risks are very high.

Anderson warned parents and family about AQHI levels in Six Nations, “High levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from forest fires,” he said.

Today (June 7), the AQHI for the nearby town Brantford is rated level 7, which means air pollution and risks to health are high. AQHI levels are posted daily on the government of Canada’s AQHI site

(https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/onaq-029_e.html)

“As a precaution, we will be keeping students indoors on Wednesday June 7, 2023, and will continue to monitor air quality over the course of the week,” Anderson explained.

Healthy 6Nay posted a special air quality statement on their facebook page yesterday warning the community about high levels of air pollution possible “due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and Northeastern Ontario, which may result in deteriorated air quality and visibility through most of this week.”

Healthy 6Nay offered these tips to the public to keep safe:

Avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors. Anyone who is experiencing shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains is advised to contact their health care provider. People are advised also to encourage and assist anyone they know who is experiencing these symptoms, by contacting their health care provider or other health services as needed.

Stay hydrated.

Try to keep the outdoor air outside. Keep doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.

Check in with family and friends and anyone in the community who may be more susceptible to smoke.

Be mindful of your mental health.

Anyone who is experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression or needing help in general can contact the Crisis Hub at 226-446-9902 or the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

On Tuesday (June 6) Environment Canada issued a public statement about the smoke accumulating from forest fires burning in neighbouring regions and provinces, “Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.”

The statement warned of air quality and visibility fluctuations “over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Environment Canada warned that if the AQHI index is 7 or higher, persons with pre-existing health conditions, especially heart and lung conditions should “reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.” Environment Canada also cautioned that anyone who has symptoms like coughing and throat irritation should also avoid activities outdoors. Tuesday’s statement by Environment Canada warned that even in low concentrations the wildfire smoke can cause harm to people’s health.

Public health departments across the province also warned everyone to exercise caution and try to avoid spending time outdoors, especially if engaging in strenuous activity. Public health authorities emphasised that everyone is at risk, but children, the elderly and anyone with pre-existing health issues face increased risks

Environment Canada suggests that wearing masks outdoors, especially masks with a respirator (such as N95 masks) can help reduce exposure to the fine particles in smoke, which usually carry the heaviest risks to health.

In Six Nations and surrounding regions, many people are expressing concerns about the forest fires and the accumulated smoke as signs global warming is progressing. Forest fire season is beginning earlier and ending later as a result of progressively hotter, dryer weather conditions across the country.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said there are 415 fires currently burning, among 2,285 total fires which have burned 37,000 square kilometres as of June 6, 2023. As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had five active wildfires burning (and a total of 212 so far in 2023). In Alberta, 64 wildfires are burning, and 18 of these fires are considered out of control. Alberta has seen 590 wildfires so far this year. In Saskatchewan, 25 wildfires are burning. So far this year, the province has recorded 201 fires. Northwest Territories has 11 active fires burning. The northern territory has seen a total of 21 wildfires this year. And in British Columbia, 24 fires are still out of control, and 75 fires are still active. It was last month that forest fires began wreaking havoc in the western province.

And as of today (June 7) more than 150 wildfires were reported in Quebec with 149 considered out of control.

Southern Ontario has many factors that contribute to poor air quality.

Its dense population and heavy industry from cities like Hamilton and Toronto makes for heavy fuel exhaust and other airborne pollution.

With fires burning in nearby regions out east, north and west, it seems we are stuck in the middle of smoke coming from all sides.

Smoke particles reach into the higher layers of the atmosphere, called the stratosphere, and can move quickly across long distances, even across the globe, on high winds. Especially in the absence of rain or clouds, these particles can remain up in the air for weeks.

