Six Nations family loses home to fire

By Lisa Iesse

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Fire quickly tore through a Second Line home early Wednesday ( June 7, 2023) evening leaving a young family of six without a home.

Six Nations fire were called to the house at 380 Second Line (Sour Springs Road) home near Bateman Line shortly at about 5:30 p.m. batteling a house engulfed in flames.

Home owner Layla Staats was inside when fire broke out.

Layla Staat said she was in the shower at the time. “I was in the shower, all the smoke alarms and lights kept going off.”

She rushed to grabbed her baby, called 911 and “got out,” she said spotting the smoke through windows.

Neighbours and family who live nearby came to assist Staats and her young child when they saw the smoke.

Staats’ mother had just gone out to check the mail when concerned strangers driving by alerted her to the emergency . “A couple of trucks went by and they were laying on their horn, pointing up there (the direction of the fire), I looked and saw this big black smoke.”

Staats mom told her son who immediately ran towards the fire to help.

Layla worked to try to save her home. A neighbour said she saw Staats had grabbed a small pool began filling it with water and throwing it on the fire suffering minor burns as she worked.

Staats said she thinks the fire may have started outside. “I saw (the fire) was on the outside of the house and I couldn’t stop it,” she said.

The fire destroyed most of the house, and almost everything inside.

Staats’ and her mom both emphasised they are very grateful Layla and her child escaped in time.

“Everybody’s safe, after that anything can be replaced,” said both Layla and her mother.

However, a number of invaluable items that can not be replaced were destroyed. Items that held sentimental memories were lost including “hand carved drums, and eagle feathers and just things that you can’t even put a price on,” Staats explained.

A cherished Gahsdo:wah was found on the steps of the ruins. Neighbours and family members viewing the ruins stopped and spotted it on the steps saying it was a sign protective spirits must have been watching .

Staats is grateful for the support she is receiving from the community bringin them needed supplies for their children.

“Family, all come together, and it just makes you really grateful for the life that you have and not things that you have,” she emphasised.

The family of six, including 4 children are now without a home. Family members and neighbours are collecting needed items for the young family such as clothing, shoes, diapers, and kitchenware items.

Six Nations Fire did not return Turtle Island News calls for information.

—

Add Your Voice