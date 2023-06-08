National News
Six Nations immersion school accredited as high school

June 8, 2023

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – The Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo School Cayuga and Mohawk language immersion school has received accreditation as a high school.

The school  made the announcement Wednesday (June 7).

For students, parents, teachers, volunteers and staff at Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School (KGPS) it was a long-awaited, celebrated victory. Many are crediting the hard work of the board at the Cayuga and Mohawk language immersion school for that hard won gain.

KPGS board chair Ruby Jacobs sees this as a very critical outcome for the school’s students. Because of the school’s accreditation status, high school graduates will be able to continue to be granted credits for completed courses, said Jacobs.

She sent out a message of joy and recognition to them all, “Congratulations to all from the board, for diligence and hard work to accomplish this.”

In a statement Elected Chief Mark Hill congratulated the school.

“This is a tremendous victory for our youth and community,” remarked Hill. “Having a language immersion school in our community is important. It not only allows our youth the opportunity to learn and maintain our languages now, but for future generations. To have that recognized beyond Six Nations of the Grand River is a huge step in the right direction,” said Hill.

Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo School Cayuga and Mohawk language immersion school has been operating out of the second floor of the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena for more than a decade. It remains the only school in the country that offers Cayuga and Mohawk languages from kindergarten through to Grade 12.

 

