RCMP find missing Manitoba First Nations woman’s remains 3 years after disappearance

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

RCMP said Friday that a search of an abandoned rural home earlier this week has led to the confirmation that a woman who has been missing for more than three years is dead, and police say they are now investigating her death as a homicide.

During a Friday media conference in Winnipeg, RCMP Sgt. Laura LeDrew, a Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services investigator, confirmed that police have discovered the remains of Melinda Lynxleg, after conducting a search in and around an abandoned home in the community of San Clara, located about 40 kilometres north of Roblin.

“The RCMP does not give up on missing people, more than three years of searching, conducting interviews, collecting evidence,”

LeDrew said. “We never stopped.”

Police first announced on Tuesday that they would be searching the home and property, after they say new information was learned regarding Lynxleg, 40 years old when she went missing on March 31, 2020.

Po ice say Lynxleg, who was a mother to six children, had not accessed her bank account, had no contact with friends and family, and had no activity on social media since she went missing in 2020.

RCMP said that after this week’s discovery, and after receiving the results of an autopsy report, that her case is now being investigated as a homicide and is still “very much ongoing.”

While trying to locate Lynxleg over the last three years, RCMP said officers interviewed more than 60 people, followed up on a number of tips, and worked closely with partner agencies.

During Friday’s media conference, Lynxleg’s aunt Betty Lynxleg spoke to reporters, and asked that anyone with information that could provide answers to the family bring that information to police.

“It’s not the outcome that we were hoping for, but we are relieved that we do have some level of closure finding Melinda,”

Betty said. “It’s been really difficult on our family not knowing where she has been these last three years.

“But we believe there are many people who can still help us, and there is more information to be provided.

“Continue to bring those stories to police because we want justice for Melinda, she deserves justice. She didn’t deserve to leave the world in the way that she did. No one deserves that.

“We need justice, and we truly believe that it is coming.”

Police would not say whether they have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services Tip Line at 1-431-489-8110.

_-Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

