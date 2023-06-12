National News
ticker

Brantford Police take man into custody who threatened residents of apartment building

June 12, 2023 1 view

BRANTFORD, ONT- After fiive hours of negotiations Brantford City Police  took an armed man into custody Sunday (June 11) who had assaulted one man and threatened others living at a Wellington Street apartment building .

Brantford Police Service (BPS)  said  the armed man surrendered to police without incident at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.  Five hours after police issued a shelter in place order.

The incident began Sunday, June 11, 2023, at about 7:00 p.m.,  when BPS received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting  a disturbance involving several people. Upon arrival police found one man  had been assaulted inside an apartment building located at 129 Wellington Street and 150 Darling Street and a man armed with a firearm had locked  himself in another apartment where he was threatening occupants of the unit.

The  assaulted man was offered treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and  police issued a shelter in place order telling residents to remain within their apartments until further direction was received from officers. Police began working towards a safe resolution and eventual surrender tht took place  five hours later.

After the surrender the shelter in place order was lifted and police remained on scene to complete the investigation.

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank residents for their cooperation while officers worked to safely resolve the situation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said  additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

US Interior boss, tribes celebrate 20 year ban on oil drilling near Chaco national park

June 11, 2023 54

By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -It’s a homecoming of sorts for…

Read more
National News

‘The battle isn’t won’: Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight : Bonnardel

June 11, 2023 65

By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply