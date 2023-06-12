Brantford Police take man into custody who threatened residents of apartment building

BRANTFORD, ONT- After fiive hours of negotiations Brantford City Police took an armed man into custody Sunday (June 11) who had assaulted one man and threatened others living at a Wellington Street apartment building .

Brantford Police Service (BPS) said the armed man surrendered to police without incident at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night. Five hours after police issued a shelter in place order.

The incident began Sunday, June 11, 2023, at about 7:00 p.m., when BPS received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a disturbance involving several people. Upon arrival police found one man had been assaulted inside an apartment building located at 129 Wellington Street and 150 Darling Street and a man armed with a firearm had locked himself in another apartment where he was threatening occupants of the unit.

The assaulted man was offered treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and police issued a shelter in place order telling residents to remain within their apartments until further direction was received from officers. Police began working towards a safe resolution and eventual surrender tht took place five hours later.

After the surrender the shelter in place order was lifted and police remained on scene to complete the investigation.

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank residents for their cooperation while officers worked to safely resolve the situation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

