Two vehicle collision leads to charges

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – One person is facing impaired driving charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members investigated a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Haldimand County.

On Friday June 16, 2023, at approximately 10:16 p.m., officers with Haldimand County OPP responded to a reported collision on Haddington Street near Scottacres Boulevard in Caledonia. There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested.

Police have charged Valeen Smoke, 42, from Ohsweken with Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

She was been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga, Ontario at a later date.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police, or your nearest police authority immediately by calling 9-1-1.

