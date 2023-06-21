National News

Ottawa releases action plan to implement UNDRIP, despite calls for more consultation

OTTAWA- The federal government has released its action plan on implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Its release coincides with the country marking today as National Indigenous Peoples Day, and follows feedback it received on a draft of the plan in April.

The government had presented its draft to chiefs gathered for a meeting of the Assembly of First Nations, which formally called on Ottawa to do more consultations.

Justice Minister David Lametti said in April that he knew the draft was not perfect and there was a lot of room for improvement.

The Liberal government says the plan contains 131 measures it plans to take to uphold the advance the rights of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.

The government had passed a law in 2021 requiring it return to Parliament with an implementation plan by June.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.

