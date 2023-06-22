Indigenous Guiding Circle will help form CMA policy

By Marc Lalonde

A group of 12 to 14 Indigenous health experts and knowledge-keepers from across the country will form the Canadian Medical Association’s Indigenous Guiding Circle. This circle will provide knowledge, expertise and informed guidance to the association as it forms its health-care policy going forward, the association announced last week.

The goal is a balance of the different perspectives, experiences, priorities and stories shared by members of the CMA’s Indigenous, the CMA said in a statement.

council of Indigenous leaders and knowledge-keepers will be convened over several months with the goal of shaping CMA policy with an eye on respectful cultural treatment for Indigenous patients, the CMA said.

The president-elect of the CMA said the goal is to point policy in the right direction.

“This goal is a bridge between where we are and where we want to be in the future. Indigenous peoples, patients, their families and their communities, have had their voices devalued and dismissed in regard to our own health care,” said Dr. Alika Lafontaine. “The Guiding Circle is part of changing that.”

The Guiding Circle will also include CMA Indigenous reps Lafontaine, who is of Metis, Oji-Cree and Pacific Islander ancestry and based in Alberta, board member Dr. Paula Cashin, a Mi’kmaw physician based in rural Newfoundland, and strategic advisor Dr.

Sarah Williams, a Michi-Saagiig Anishnaabeg physician from Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, who now resides in Victoria, British Columbia, on Coast Salish traditional territory.

“The Guiding Circle is an opportunity to address the historic devaluation, and in many cases outright dismissal, of Indigenous peoples’ voices regarding their own health care,” Lafontaine said.

The Guiding Circle is slated to help build on the CMA’s work towards reconciliation. In August 2021, the CMA’s board voted to address the ongoing structural inequities that marginalize First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, to advance the inclusion of Indigenous peoples in societal systems and sectors, including health systems and commit to collaborative and respectful relationships with Indigenous patients and communities.

Those calls for action are aligned with the recommendations made in 2015’s report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission on the devastating legacy of Canada’s residential schools, the CMA said.

In all, the commission issued 94 calls to action, eight of them are aimed at wide-ranging transformations to health care, from requiring medical schools to facilitate training on Indigenous issues to recognizing the value of Indigenous healing practices.

Guiding Circle member Cashin said taking guidance from Indigenous people on their own care is a form of allyship.

“Allyship means listening and taking guidance and direction from Indigenous peoples,” she said. “The Guiding Circle achieves this goal as a process that centers the voices of Indigenous peoples.”

