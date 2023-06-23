Six Nations Election Code Committee member resigns, only six months to band elections

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Six Nations Election Code committee has lost one of its members.

Committee member Alaina VanEvery resigned Thursday night (June 22, 2023) prior to the meeting beginning at the Six Nations’ Dajoh Centre at the sports complex.

VanEvery told the committee, in a letter, she had concerns about how the committee was gathering information. conducting research and timelines.

The committee, who was reviewing the current band election code and recommending amendments, cancelled plans to hold a community vote on their proposed changes June 21st after Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Officer, (SNCEPO) Steve Williams resigned in March. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has not appointed a new SNCEPO. Six Nations band elections are expected to be held in November 2023, just six months away.

In a letter to the committee VanEvery said she decided to resign based on information community member Tim Mt.Pleasant brought to the committee “regarding procedures and ethics in gathering information and conducting research.”

The letter appears below:

Good afternoon, Audrey,

It is after thoughtful consideration that I am submitting to you my resignation from the Election Code Committee.

My decision is based on new information brought forth from community member Tim Mt.Pleasant regarding procedures and ethics in gathering information and conducting research as well as the timelines that we have struggled to meet and my own personal obligations.

While I am confident in the work the committee has done to this point and while I would love to spend more time with the table, I cannot see that my limited time would be spent wisely as I have many other professional and personal obligations that I cannot sacrifice if the work we’ve done to this point will not be recognized and having already missed one meeting and struggled to make others, I do not want to do the committee a disservice.

I have greatly enjoyed meeting, getting to know and working with all of the members and I would be happy to assist any way that I can as a community member going forward.

Many nia:wens to you, the committee and Teresa for all of the hard work, time spent and allowing me the opportunity to learn from the many great minds around the table.

Alaina

VanEvery told Turtle Island News she decided to step down after community member Tim Mt.Pleasant raised issues with the protocols and timing. “There isn’t enough time to do the work in the time left.”

She said a lot of information was gathered and she is still confident in the information but, “it was rushed. I have said that openly there is not enough time for this to be done before the next election. So, I felt like all this work that we did was not going to produce anything in time for the next election.”

She said if they follow the protocol it will have to be put off.

She said she also had personal issues to deal with.

If the election code changes are put off, it will leave 2019 changes in place. Six Nations will again vote for nine councillors who will serve a four-year term and be elected at-large as opposed to districts.

VanEvery said there still could be a vote held on election code changes. “They (SNEC) can probably push a referendum through if they got an interim CEPO in time for the next election. Council needs to take the responsibility for a CEPO to be put in place. Or they have the ability to delegate that responsibility to someone else and could have delegated it to the election code committee, but they didn’t.”

The current council frequently finds itself facing quorum issues particularly when one councillor resigned in 2022 leaving eight councillors. A by-election was held but SNEC continues to struggle with the issue.

VanEvery said she also had issues with the election committee meetings not being fully opened to the public. The meetings began as closed and after Turtle Island News and VanEvery raised issues with closed meetings the committee agreed to open the meetings for the last half of the sessions.

VanEvery said she was glad to see the meetings opened, even partially but, “I don’t want to be a part of anything that is behind closed doors. So, it was a combination of a lot of things that led me to make that decision and be able to use my skills. I can still attend the meetings, but I can only go to the half that is open,” she said.

VanEvery was a candidate in the 2019 elections and said she hasn’t made a decision whether she will run in the 2023 elections in November yet. “I have yet to make the decision to run. It is a possibility, but I don’t want to do the community a dis-service so if I can organize my life in a way, it is possible, I will. I don’t want to give up on that endeavor and I think I can make a difference. I have gained knowledge and believe I can make a difference.”

