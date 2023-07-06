Visiting Chiefs edge host Brooklin to extend lead atop league standings

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

The Six Nations Chiefs paid a price for some undisciplined play in the third period of their Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) contest on Wednesday versus the host Brooklin Lacrosse Club.

The Chiefs held a commanding 9-4 lead in the third period of the match, held at the Iroquois Park Sports Complex in Whitby.

But the Six Nations squad took five minor penalties in the final 20 minutes, while Brooklin had zero infractions.

The hosts capitalized on a pair of powerplay opportunities in the final frame and with their momentum managed to make things interesting at the end, losing by a pair of goals, 9-7.

“We took a couple of stupid penalties and let them back in it,” said Chiefs’ head coach John Tavares. “I thought we had a great game. We’ve just got to minimize the penalties when we have the lead.”

With the victory the Chiefs, who are atop the standings in the five-team MSL, saw their record improve to 9-2.

Six Nations is four points ahead of the 7-2 Peterborough Lakers. The Lakers, who are the four-time defending national Mann Cup champions, have played two games less than the Chiefs.

Like Tavares, Austin Staats, one of the Chiefs’ main offensive weapons, also realized Wednesday’s game was closer than it probably should have been.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot there in the third period,” Staats said. “We can’t be putting ourselves in the box and giving them chance after chance.”

Staats himself was one of two Six Nations players assessed with double minors in the third period. He was tagged for a holding penalty late in the period and also earned an additional two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting.

Earlier in the period Six Nations’ Tyson Bell was sent to the sin bin for a slashing penalty and he picked up an extra two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct/taunting.

“Brooklin is always a good team and I think they compete every night,” said Warren Hill, the Chiefs’ goaltender who made 35 saves and picked up the W. “If we give them an inch, they’re going to take a mile. We’ve got to be smarter with the penalties. We knew if we gave them some bad penalties, they’re going to capitalize on them and gain some momentum.”

Tavares wasn’t surprised to see the youthful Brooklin squad battle until the final whistle.

“They’re young, they move and they’re fast,” he said. “With a little more time on the clock there, they possibly tie it up. So, we’re fortunate to get out of there with a win.”

Tavares is also pleased the Chiefs can now focus on the remainder of their 2023 campaign. Several Six Nations players that suited up for the Haudenosaunee club at the world men’s field lacrosse tournament, which concluded this past Saturday in San Diego, are now back with the club.

And the MSL trade deadline was last week.

“We’re still missing a few players,” Tavares said of his roster Wednesday night. “We have a lot of depth on our team. When everybody is here, it’s going to be hard making a lineup. There’s going to be a few disappointed people.”

Staats though is pleased the Chiefs’ roster is now set.

“It’s good,” he said. “We know who we’re going to go to battle with for the Mann Cup in the long run and it’s the men in here in this locker room. It’s a pretty good feeling.”

Sam LeClair led the Six Nations offence on Wednesday by scoring three goals. Also scoring for the Chiefs were Bell, Staats, Randy Staats, Shayne Jackson, Eric Fannell and Lyle Thompson.

Six Nations’ next game is this coming Tuesday. The Chiefs will host Peterborough at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. The opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m.

Add Your Voice