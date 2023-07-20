Feds invest in feasibility study for `safe space’ for N.B. First Nations

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A pair of New Brunswick First Nations will be able to conduct what they hope will be the first step toward construction of a culturally safe space that would be welcoming to LGBTQ2S members of those nations thanks to an investment from the federal government.

The $150,000 federal investment will pay for a feasibility study to assess the possibility of such a construction, something the nations’ respective chiefs agree is of paramount importance for the two communities.

The funding will support studies being undertaken by Natoaganeg First Nation and Neqotkuk First Nation to determine the need for facilities that will provide culturally safe spaces for members_including women, girls and LGBTQ2S individuals_to gather and connect with their history, culture and language. Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish said such a facility would enrich hi community in many different ways.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to start this initial engagement process to explore a centralized Cultural Space for Natoaganeg. We are thankful that Crown-Indigenous Relations provided this support,” he said. “We want to thank the community for their genuine interest and full participation during this process. A facility of this nature would support Natoaganeg culturally, socially and historically while providing great meaning and service to our community. Natoaganeg was created on traditional Mi’kmaq territory in 1789 via a Licence of Occupation and has a rich history, language and culture that needs to be shared. We feel this project is a great move towards reconciliation.”

Neighbouring Neqotkuk First Nation Chief Ross Perley echoed the sentiment, saying it was important that all members of the community feel safe somewhere.

“In my view, this project represents another exciting step our community is taking towards ensuring all of our kids and families can learn about and celebrate their culture without fear of discrimination,” he said.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said such investments are an important step toward reconciliation in Canada.

“These feasibility studies will provide Natoaganeg First Nation and Neqotkuk First Nation with critical information to advance the design and construction of culturally safe spaces for women, girls, and LGBTQ2S individuals in their communities,” he said. “This funding is an important step in responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people.”

