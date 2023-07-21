Hamilton Chedoke Creek clean-up underway

By Lisa Iesse

Writer

HAMILTON – As the long-awaited clean up of Chedoke Creek restarts, the court flips the city a $2.9M bill in fines and damages. Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) is holding the city accountable for letting 24 billion litres of sewage and stormwater leak into Chedoke Creek. More than two years of talks and negotiating has followed, but has the sewage-gate saga ended?

Time will tell if this latest turn of events leads to a resolution that clears the waters. To date, Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise remains contaminated with bio-hazardous wastes from billions in litres of sewage and stormwater.

On Thursday (July 20), the city issued a press release confirming they pleaded guilty to the charges, and will pay fines and damages totalling about $3 million. The city pleaded guilty to allowing raw sewage to leak out of an open sewer gate and into the Cootes Paradise marsh, which had significantly harmful affects on the water (and water quality). The MECP withdrew one of two offences they had charged the city with related to the spill, after the city submitted the guilty plea. The Environmental Protection Act offence was withdrawn by the MECP. The city pleaded guilty to the Ontario Water Resources Act offence.

“We’ve come to a resolution that, in our view, is massively in the public interest. It saves public resources both in terms of prosecuting these charges,” sad Crown lawyer Michael Mallesontrial/ Mallesontrial said the court proceedings would have taken weeks. If the case had gone to trial, he said it was possible “there could be an outcome that would be more favourable to the Ministry of the Environment” meaning a higher fine, or a higher penalty. Mallesontrial also said it was also possible that on the other hand it was possible “there could be an outcome that would be more favourable to the city.”

The move is “a reasonable compromise” he said, which will avoid an “immense amount of public resources.”

The sewage leak was first made public by the Spectator. It was back in 2019, the extent of the 24-billion-litre, 4-year sewage spill which took place in Chedoke Creek between 2014-2018 was first revealed to the public. In 2020, the environment ministry fined the city of Hamilton and ordered it to clean up the sewage by December 2022.

The areas which are most affected, Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise, are on the traditional unceded lands of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

On October 6, 2022 the city acknowledged concerns voiced by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) about the lack of consultation on the clean-up with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC), the traditional leaders of the Haudenosaunee people. HCCC has asked HDI to speak on behalf of HCCC. HDI called for meaningful consultation and environmental monitors to be present on site. Following a public dispute with HDI, the city agreed to order all contractors for the project to standby until further notice.

On Dec. 20, 2022 the province announced that it would extend the deadline for Hamilton to clear the accumulated sewage in Chedoke Creek to December 31, 2023. Part of the reason the province agreed to give the city more time was to make space for ongoing discussions with Six Nations, Mississaugas of the Credit, and Huron-Wendat communities and their representatives.

Back in January 2023, Cari Vanderperk, the city’s Director of Watershed Management, told Turtle Island News the city was optimistic an agreement with HDI would be reached.

In March, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) made a revised amendment to the order. The revised order requires that the “in-water targeted dredging work” be finished by August 31, 2023, and any remaining work in Chedoke Creek be complete by December 31, 2023. In response, the city requested to extend the due date for the in-water clean up be extended from August 31, 2023 to October 31, 2023.

A couple of weeks later, the MECP Director Ling Mark issued a revised amendment that granted the extension, ordering “all dredging activities” be “completed by October 31, 2023, with the remaining activities in the approved Chedoke Creek Workplan completed by December 31, 2023.”

HDI Aaron Detlor informed Turtle Island News that the city was not responding to HDI’s requests to sit down and talk. Email correspondence between HDI and the city supported that claim.

After coming to agreements with the elected bands of the region, including Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), city staff were quoted in the media as describing their talks with HDI as “transactional.” In a public letter to Minister of the Environment David Piccini back in March, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) elected Chief Mark Hill accused HDI of not acting in good conscience, “obstructions have been created by individuals that may not have the Six Nations community’s interest in mind.”

In a public statement issued in March, Aaron Detlor (HDI’s lawyer) tried to set the record straight, “For the sake of clarification, HDI is not opposed to the clean-up of Chedoke Creek and/or Cootes Paradise.”

“The issue that we have raised with the City of Hamilton, the Province of Ontario and Canada is that the proposed remediation is not actually cleaning up the 24 billion litre sewage spill. Right now, the proposed remediation is cleaning up less than one-quarter of the sewage dumped into Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise and is not remediating the waterways in any manner consistent with established harvesting rights that exist over this area,” Detlor explained.

In May, it was revealed the city planned to pose an ultimatum in court asking the province to block the Haudenosaunee Development Institute

(HDI) from any kind of intervention in the Chedoke Creek clean-up or extend the clean-up deadline. In a May 8 court filing, the province implied HDI cannot be at the receiving end of the city’s access order.

The reason for this, according to the province, is HDI is not a legal entity.

Then in June, it was announced that HDI and the city had reached an environmental monitoring agreement.

“The monitoring agreement with the HDI, like those that the City has already secured with Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Huron-Wendat Nation, provides each group with up to $50,000 for monitoring work. In addition, the HDI has received $7,000 for the review of past studies relating to the targeted dredging project,” said Tim Crowley, Senior Project Manager – Watershed Management.

The new agreement allows for the creek cleanup to resume, but it bans HDI from intervening.

The city released a statement on their website in July saying that In-water work would begin on July 17, 2023 with debris removal followed by targeted dredging.

The city said orientation training for the environmental monitors is taking place, and contractors are starting to remove debris from the creek between the Desjardins Recreation Trail bridge and the Kay Drage Park bridge.

After this, the city will dredge about 100 meters northward. The city contends the clean up will be done by the end of October, the deadline the province has slated.

