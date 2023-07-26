Six Nations councillor concerned band not hiring local people

By Lynda Powless Editor A move by Six Nations Band council’s administration to advertising band jobs internationally before posting locally isn’t sitting well with some councillors. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) learned last week a top job at the band, the health services director positon, was posted through a head hunting service but not locally. Councillor Melba Thomas questioned the move during the July 17th Finance meeting after receiving a complaint from a community member who had wanted to apply for the job. Councillor Thomas said the community member who was looking into the position after Lorie Davis-Hill formally resigned in June.Davis-Hill has taken a position with Indigenous Health Learning Lodge at McMaster Faculty of Health Sciences. Thomas said the community member was told the position had already been filled….
