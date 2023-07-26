Local News
Six Nations councillor concerned band not hiring local people

July 26, 2023 129 views

By Lynda Powless Editor A move by Six Nations Band council’s administration to advertising band jobs internationally before posting locally isn’t sitting well with some councillors. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) learned last week a top job at the band, the health services director positon, was posted through a head hunting service but not locally. Councillor Melba Thomas questioned the move during the July 17th Finance meeting after receiving a complaint from a community member who had wanted to apply for the job. Councillor Thomas said the community member who was looking into the position after Lorie Davis-Hill formally resigned in June.Davis-Hill has taken a position with Indigenous Health Learning Lodge at McMaster Faculty of Health Sciences. Thomas said the community member was told the position had already been filled….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
