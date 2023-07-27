National News
Saulteau partnering with West Moberly and Chetwynd to map heat risk

July 27, 2023 37 views

By Tom Summer

ALASKA HIGHWAY NEWS

The Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations have begun heat mapping this week, to better understand local weather patterns.

They’ve also partnered with the District of Chetwynd for the initiative.

As of July 25, five heat monitor sensors were installed in the community, with Saulteau First Nations making the announcement on social media. The sensors will be in place for 30 days to track local weather, and Saulteau has asked the public to not disturb the devices.

They added that the sensors have not been placed anywhere near private residences and culturally or ecologically sensitive areas.

$60,000 in grant funding was secured in June for the project, utilizing funding from the Union of BC Municipalities under their Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. The fund was created to better understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change, with previous intakes in 2022 and 2021.

In 2021, BC experienced a heat dome, with temperatures spiking to record high levels across the province, a threat to many communities. The BC Coroners Service confirmed there were 691 heat-related deaths during the dome.

BC is also experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, with severe drought. About 400 fires are actively burning across the province. July is also being globally considered as the hottest month on Earth in 120,000 years, according to climate scientists.

 Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative./LJiIis a federally funded program.

 

 

