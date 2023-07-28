Tax fight spills over as First Nation clamps down

By John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An Indigenous community in Fredericton is threatening to clamp down on businesses that won’t co-operate with its efforts to fight the provincial government and take greater control of tobacco sales.

Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation) announced in its latest newsletter published last week that effective immediately, privately owned shops within the community had to stop selling tobacco products.

“Failure to comply with this notice will result in legal action,” it stated bluntly.

Last January, when the Progressive Conservative government made the unilateral decision to cancel the First Nation’s special tax revenue sharing agreement, the chief and council came up with a way to replace some of the lost money that pays for its public services.

It quickly set up the Wolastoq Trading Post at both ends of the reserve on Fredericton’s north side, welcoming everyone to buy cartons of cigarettes for as little as $40 each.

This is a great deal for anyone who smokes. Many New Brunswick retailers sell a carton for $150 or upwards. The First Nation secures the cigarettes from another First Nation in a different part of the country and argues it has the authority to sell such a product on its unceded territory.

Meanwhile, the First Nation still runs its traditional retail outlet, St. Mary’s Smoke Shop, only a short walk away at its strip mall, which charges conventional prices and remits the taxes to the provincial government.

But those aren’t the only two places you can get a pack of smokes in the community of about 2,000. People who want an even better deal can just cross the road and stroll down Sappier Street, where a number of Sitansisk members have set up cannabis and tobacco shops.

In this corner, advertised with all kinds of signs with big lettering and flashy lights promoting their products, cartons are available for as little as $20.

It is these shops the First Nation wants to stop selling tobacco products because they are undercutting its own plan to make money.

“The community cannot allow the actions of a handful of individuals to jeopardize the long-term viability of communal shops for the benefit of all band members,” the newsletter states.

“Despite efforts to resolve the matter with those engaged in unauthorized sales and efforts to convince them to consider the good of their community over their own wealth, some have continued to engage in unauthorized sales.”

Allan Polchies Jr., the chief of Sitansisk, did not return several requests for comment.

The band council’s threat against these entrepreneurs is the latest fallout from Premier Blaine Higgs’s decision to cancel the tax revenue sharing agreements between the provincial government and First Nations in New Brunswick, the first of which was introduced 27 years ago.

Higgs argued that the agreements benefited only the First Nations that were closest to highways or cities, Matawaskiye (Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) near Edmundston and Sitansisk were by far the biggest beneficiaries, and were unfair to businesses in surrounding communities who demand fair competition.

The Tory government has instead offered to negotiate individually with the First Nations to see what they need funding for, an idea Polchies has rejected as paternalistic.

“There have been no meetings with Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation) regarding development agreements yet,” Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn wrote in an email to Brunswick News.

The unilateral decision to cancel the deal was financially devastating for Sitansisk, which has a strip mall, gas bar, entertainment centre and other Indigenous-owned businesses in the heart of Fredericton’s north side. Collectively, they employ more than 400 people.

The agreement allowed the community to recoup the majority of sales taxes in businesses within the reserve, money that was used to keep costs down at its businesses and fund various public services.

In the 17-year period between 2004 and 2021 alone, the Wolastoqey community raked in close to $97 million from the deal, according to government figures.

When the Progressive Conservative government cancelled the agreement in January, Polchies outlined to community members that the First Nation would try to recoup some of the money by challenging the provincial government’s laws on tobacco sales within unceded and unsurrendered territory.

He said it would be a test case for communally regulated tobacco sales.

But some businesses in the community that sell tobacco products still won’t co-operate with the new measure.

Brunswick News asked a man who runs Johnny’s Smokeshop on Sappier Street for comment, but he declined.

