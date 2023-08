Brantford man charged with impaired operation of vehicle after spotted trying to pump his own gas

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing impaired driving charges after Six Nations Police recieved a complaint from a local business a man was trying to pump his own gas.

A business on Highway 54 contacted police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug., 13) when a man, suspected of being impaired, was spotted attempting to pump his own gas after hours.

Police received a description of the vehicle and direction of travel and found a vehicle matching the description at another business shortly after. Police blocked the vehicle in and spoke with the male driver. As a result Six Nations Police arrested and charged Alvario Correia, 29, of Brantford, On., with:

– Impaired Operation

– Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus”

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page