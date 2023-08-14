National News
Brantford man charged with impaired operation of vehicle after spotted trying to pump his own gas

August 14, 2023 95 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing  impaired driving charges after Six Nations Police recieved a complaint from a local business a man was trying to pump his own gas.

A business on Highway 54  contacted police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug., 13) when a man, suspected of being impaired, was spotted  attempting to pump his own gas after hours.

Police received a description of the vehicle and direction of travel and found a vehicle matching the description at another business shortly after. Police blocked the vehicle in and spoke with the male driver. As a result Six Nations Police arrested and charged Alvario Correia, 29, of Brantford, On., with:

– Impaired Operation
– Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus”
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

