National News
Saskatchewan vice chief David Pratt running for Assembly of First Nations leadership

August 17, 2023 28 views

Saskatchewan vice chief David Pratt

OTTAWA- David Pratt is the first person to announce his intention to run to be the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Pratt currently serves as a vice-chief with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, an organization representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

His platform focuses on unity and inclusion, reconciliation and rights, economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.

The upcoming election comes after the dramatic ouster of former national chief Roseanne Archibald, who was voted out after colleagues alleged she created a toxic work environment, and who has continued to deny the allegations.

Pratt says the AFN is at a “critical juncture” and the election is about restoring and rebuilding the national organization.

The election is set to take place during a special assembly in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 17, 2023.

 

