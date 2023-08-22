First Nation declares state of emergency over illegal drugs

By John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An Indigenous community in New Brunswick’s capital of Fredericton has declared a state of emergency, with the chief and council asking people on Monday evening not to gather and to keep their children at home for the next 48 hours.

Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation) alerted people on its Facebook page that the community was “facing escalating risks due to illegal drug activity which endangers the safety and wellbeing of our children, particularly our youth. In response we are declaring a state of emergency to access additional resources through provincial and federal programs.”

The declaration was made on the heels of a big police operation on Bear Drive, a residential street in the heart of the community on Sunday night at around 7:15.

Authorities say the Fredericton Police Force, the RCMP, firefighters and ambulances responded to an unruly scene where more than 300 people had gathered. The police eventually contained the crowd near Leo Hayes High School and one of the city’s premium turf fields and hockey arenas, Willie O’Ree Place.

Police said there were no serious injuries during the disturbance and one male was taken into custody and released on conditions.

It was a bizarre scene for two old-timers soccer teams that were playing a match at the time and could hear the commotion only a ball kick away. An expensive-looking drone buzzed overhead, recording what was taking place on the other side of the fence, adding to the sense of distress.

Allan Polchies Jr., the chief of the First Nation, told Brunswick News Monday night he was unavailable for an interview.

Chatter at the Two Nations One-Stop gas bar and convenience store was all about the events. Community member Brittani Brooks said she supported the 48-hour state of emergency, arguing bold steps had to be taken against drug dealers in her Wolastoqey community of about 2,000 people.

She said safety was a bigger concern nowadays than when she was a kid and would join other children to roam freely on the reserve, tucked in an urban neighbourhood on the city’s north side.

Brooks, 38, has already told her 15-year-old daughter to stay inside, unless accompanied by her godmother.

“I support the declaration because I’m dealing with a similar situation,” she said. “I have a drug house near me. And these people who come by, they’re always in my yard, they’re always looking over my yard. I have no privacy, and I don’t like it. They think I’m selling drugs and come knocking at my door. It’s happened a few times, where they pull in my driveway and demand stuff.

“I’m like, `hey, I don’t do drugs at all, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I’m a good person. I work 40 hours a week and when I am home, this kind of garbage happens.”

Brooks said the majority of people on the reserve feel the same way.

A drive through the community past dark on Monday night didn’t show anything out of the ordinary. A few vehicles stopped at the numerous cannabis shops on the reserve, but there weren’t many people outside, other than a couple of pedestrians and the odd kid on a bicycle.

In its Facebook post, the council urged people in the community who are suffering to contact the First Nation’s critical incident stress management team or to visit the sacred fire and drum circle at the Maqiyahtimok, a large community and health centre beside the Chief Harold Sappier Memorial Elementary School.

It said the 48-hour period between Monday and Wednesday was critical.

“During this time, we ask citizens to refrain from gathering and to keep children at home. It’s vital we unite to protect our community, especially our youth who are most vulnerable to these destructive substances.”

Kate Rogers, Fredericton’s mayor, was briefed by officials just after city council wrapped up Monday at about 8:30 p.m. She told reporters police had met with the band council and community members on Monday to try to address their concerns, but she didn’t have many details.

“I feel for the community. I feel for Sitansisk because I know that clearly when something like that happens, they’re in a difficult position.”

She said she wouldn’t pass judgment on the chief and council’s order for people not to gather or allow children outside, strong measures in a free and democratic society.

“I trust the leadership in that community that they’re making the decisions that they feel are best for their community,” Rogers said. “St. Mary’s First Nation and the city, we share this land, and it’s in the heart of the north side. So clearly when you’re seeing these things, it spills beyond the boundary of the First Nation.

“I have faith in the police force and I have faith that we’ll be notified when we need to take further measures.”

The chief and council urged people to act responsibly. They said police would be stepping up patrols over the coming days.

“The battle against drugs is one which demands unity and a collective commitment to safety,” its post stated. “We cannot afford to be complacent or indifferent in the face of this threat.”

John Chilibeck/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/THE DAILY GLEANER/LJI is a federally funded program

Add Your Voice